Government to be authorized with approving new mobilization economy plan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Defense and Security Affairs Committee of the Armenian Parliament has approved a bill that will enable the government with the authority to confirm the mobilization plan of the national economy in its defense sector authority, Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan said.

The adoption of the bill will enable the Cabinet to confirm a new mobilization economy plan in light of the ongoing Azerbaijani attack.

Balayan said the plan is agreed with the Ministry of Economy.

The bill will be submitted for the Cabinet’s confirmation immediately after its adoption.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan