Pashinyan says he has not discussed Russia’s possible engagement to military operations with Putin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, talking to several Russian media outlets, has announced that he has not discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia’s possible engagement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“We have not discussed with the Russian President the possibility of Russia’s engagement to the Karabakh conflict. We do not need yet to use the potential of the Russian 102nd base, however, in case of necessity all legal grounds exist”, TASS reports the Armenian PM as saying.

Pashinyan also stated that Armenia wants to build qualitatively new relations with Russia.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 74 UAVs, 137 tanks, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment and 1 aircraft.

