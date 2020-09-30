Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations delivers humanitarian aid to Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The residents of Yerevan and provinces of Armenia have prepared packages containing different items for sending to Artsakh.

The packages are transferred to the ministry of emergency situations through the municipalities and provincial governorates aimed at delivering them to Artsakh.

For this purpose a working group has been formed by the order of Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan.

The ministry once again urges citizens to act in a coordinated manner for providing humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh, in particular to contact their local self-government bodies for the process to be targeted and addressed.

