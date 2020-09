Azerbaijan suffers over 500 manpower losses

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops suffered over 500 manpower losses during the military operations along Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Artur Sargsyan said in a press conference.

''The adversary suffered the following losses during todays fights – 17 tanks, 4 armored personnel carriers, 3 heavy engineering armored vehicles, 13 UAVs, and more than 500 manpower in total’', Sargsyan said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack. 4 civilians, including 2 children have been killed. On September 29 Turkish F-16 fighter jet destroyed Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 6 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 63 UAVs, 97 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft. On September 29 the Defense Army informed about more losses at the Azerbaijani side, including 11 UAVs and 17 tanks.

