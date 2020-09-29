Azerbaijani armed forces have failed implementation of their tasks– PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military solution. According to the Prime Minister, the negotiation process should continue from where it started, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, but appropriate atmosphere is necessary for that, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told Russia-1 TV.

''For us the negotiations should continue from where they started. It's the format of the Minsk Group Co-chairs. As refers to the negotiations, appropriate atmosphere is necessary for it. It's very difficult to talk about negotiations and particularly their content when military operations are underway. First of all it's necessary to stop violence. Azerbaijan should acknowledge that Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military solution. This was has not started from nothing. For a long period the Azerbaijani government was carrying out anti-Armenian propaganda and for a long time was threatening that against international calls, it plans to solve Nagorno Karabakh issue by force'', the PM said.

He hoped that at least the situation that currently exists will persuade Azerbaijan that the conflict has no military solution, because the Azerbaijani armed forces have failed to implement the task set by the military-political leadership of the country and have been unable to record any success in the front line. ''There is only peaceful and negotiated settlement to the conflict and that any decision must be acceptable not only for Azerbaijan, but also Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh'', Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that when he became Prime Minister, he proposed and continues to offer a clear formula for solving the conflict, each solution should be acceptable for the people of Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan. ''That decision should be equally acceptable for all. Unfortunately, the president of Azerbaijan tries to reach a solution that will be acceptable only for Azerbaijan. It's not possible, mutual concessions are necessary, but for mutual concessions appropriate atmosphere is needed and for that Azerbaijan should immediately stop aggression against Armenia and Artsakh. The Azerbaijani aggression had been pre-planned and there are no doubts that the operation had been planned during the military exercises with the Turkish armed forces'', Pashinyan concluded.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan