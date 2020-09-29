Azerbaijan uses its own people as human shield – footage
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems are stationed in residential settlements and open fire from there, making their own people human shield, ARMENPRESS reports MoD Armenia released a footage.
- 22:05 Artsakh destroys Azerbaijani convoy with full ammunition
- 21:42 Azerbaijan suffers over 500 manpower losses
- 21:11 PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with Russian President Putin
- 20:47 Azerbaijani armed forces have failed implementation of their tasks– PM Pashinyan
- 20:42 International community must force Turkey to abandon South Caucasus – PM Pashinyan
- 19:59 This war will end by total destruction of Azerbaijani army – Parliament Speaker
- 19:54 Azerbaijan uses its own people as human shield – footage
- 19:32 Armenian Defense Ministry releases footage showing destruction of entire Azerbaijani unit
- 19:17 Azerbaijan expanding geography of hostilities with active support of Turkey – PM Pashinyan
- 19:13 Pashinyan urges international community to condemn Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression speaking with BBC
- 19:02 Armenia has not applied to CSTO yet, but may do so after Turkish air attack – Ambassador
- 18:58 World should not tolerate aggressive act of Turkish air forces from Azerbaijani territory – expert
- 18:38 Turkish propaganda’s facepalm-level blunder declares Serbian ACTOR as “mercenary” in Armenia
- 17:58 URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
- 17:52 Azerbaijani attacking forces suffer more losses – 12 more tanks destroyed by Artsakh
- 17:36 Status of Artsakh one of key issues in negotiating package – Armenian FM tells BBC Newshour
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-09-20
- 17:35 Asian Stocks - 29-09-20
- 17:29 ‘Azerbaijani aggression has been pre-planned’ – Armenian FM sends letter to UN Secretary- General
- 17:22 ‘Peace has no alternative’ – Serbian President urges to stop military actions in NK conflict zone
- 16:48 Ombudsman releases statement over Azerbaijani shelling of Armenian villages
- 16:33 Turkish lira suffers new record drop
- 16:28 European Parliament Vice-President urges EU to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
- 16:02 Armenia notifies CSTO about potential threat to its security, territorial integrity and sovereignty
- 16:00 Russian Orthodox Church says ready to assist in NK negotiations
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 40000 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 8040 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7507 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 6113 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released
16:23, 09.27.2020
Viewed 5917 times Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh should be strongly condemned by whole world – Swedish MP