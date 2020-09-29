Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Azerbaijan uses its own people as human shield – footage

Azerbaijan uses its own people as human shield – footage

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems are stationed in residential settlements and open fire from there, making their own people human shield, ARMENPRESS reports MoD Armenia released a footage.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

