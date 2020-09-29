Azerbaijan expanding geography of hostilities with active support of Turkey – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan, with active encouragement, political and military support of Turkey, is expanding geography of hostilities to territory of Armenia, PM Pashinyan said on Twitter.

''Armenia and Artsakh will give adequate military-political response to Azerbaijan’s attempts to undermine regional security and peace'', he wrote.

Today, starting from 10:30, Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jets took off from the Gyanja airport in Azerbaijan and were ensuring the Azerbaijani SU-25 and Turkish-made Bayraktar UAV bombings from the Azerbaijani Dalyar airport at the Armenian settlements and Armed Forces land divisions positioned in the Vardenis, Mets Masrik and Sotk regions of the Vardenis region in Armenia.

In the abovementioned period our air force was providing air support to the Armenian Armed Forces Air Defense units. During their mission and aerial battles, a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet shot down an on-duty SU-25 jet of the Armenian Air Force in Armenian airspace.

The pilot of the SU-25 died.

The F-16 was at 60km depth and 8200 altitude.

