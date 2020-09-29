COVID-19: Armenia reports 327 new cases, 184 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 327 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 49,901, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

184 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 43,849.

2886 tests were conducted in the past one day.

1 more patient has died, raising the death toll to 958.

The number of active cases is 4798.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 296.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan