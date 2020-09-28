Artsakh downs hostile airplane

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has downed an Azerbaijani airplane, spokesperson of Artsakh’s President Vahram Poghosyan told Public TV.

‘’Today we can already clearly say that a hostile airplane was downed near Martuni town’’, he said.

Poghosyan assured that normal life continues in Artsakh, but people stay in shelters for precautionary measures.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 400 servicemen, 36 UAVs, 4 helicopters, 47 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment. Armenia also has captured 11 armored vehicles with full ammunition from Azerbaijani troops.

A while ago representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that the adversary has launched a new large-scale attack against Artsakh in the Araks valley and Mataghis -Talish sections.

‘’The Defense Army of Artsakh successfully repels all the attacks, inflicting heavy manpower and equipment losses. By now 22 hostile tanks and 10 other armored vehicles are destroyed. Over 370 servicemen are eliminated. They have many wounded’’, he wrote.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan