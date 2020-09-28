Artsakh’s President vows to bring adversary to knees within few days

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is confident that the enemy will be brought to knees in a few days, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan said in a meeting with volunteers.

‘’They have attacked from Omar to Araks in all the directions, with hundreds of tanks. But they have lost dozens, if not hundreds of equipment just during these two days. They have nearly no progress of troops. They have captured a few positions, but you are all experienced soldiers, you understand what it means, we give, and then take, but finally we take and never return. This will be our last and most decisive battle. We have to bring the enemy to knees within a few days. And we will succeed. We will succeed thanks to patriots like you and patriotic citizens of Artsakh’’, Harutyunyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 400 servicemen, 36 UAVs, 4 helicopters, 47 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment. Armenia also has captured 11 armored vehicles with full ammunition from Azerbaijani troops.

A while ago representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that the adversary has launched a new large-scale attack against Artsakh in the Araks valley and Mataghis -Talish sections.

‘’The Defense Army of Artsakh successfully repels all the attacks, inflicting heavy manpower and equipment losses. By now 22 hostile tanks and 10 other armored vehicles are destroyed. Over 370 servicemen are eliminated. They have many wounded’’, he wrote.

