Azerbaijan has suffered over 400 manpower losses

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops have suffered over 400 manpower losses as a result of its own attack against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Artur Sargsyan said.

‘’By 17:00 the enemy has suffered the following losses – 36 UAVs, 47 armored vehicles, over 400 manpower’’, Sargsyan said.

He added that military operation still continue in the northern, southern and south-eastern directions, emphasizing that the intensity of the operations has not weakened.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.120 are injured.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan