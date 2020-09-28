It’s necessary to immediately restore ceasefire and return to negotiation process – CSTO

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has issued a statement, referring to the situation on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line. ARMENPRESS presents the statement of the CSTO.

‘’CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas expressed deep concerns over the resumption of the armed confrontation in Nagorno Karabakh on September 27, which resulted in casualties and injuries from both sides, including civilians. The ceasefire regime has been violated, heavy weapons are used, including artillery, tanks, aviation, as well as drones. This situation goes against the ceasefire agreement signed in 1994 and the implementation of mutual obligations of not using force.

It’s necessary to immediately restore the ceasefire regime and return to the negotiation process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group o-chairs. Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is possible only through political and diplomatic methods.

The Collective Security Council, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO have many times called on the sides in their statements to reach a settlement during conflict situations through exclusively peaceful means and refrain from provocative measures for avoiding tensions’’.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 400 servicemen, 36 UAVs, 4 helicopters, 47 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment. Armenia also has captured 11 armored vehicles with full ammunition from Azerbaijani troops.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan