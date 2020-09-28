ECHR receives request for interim measures lodged by Armenia against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The ECHR received a request for interim measure lodged by Armenia against Azerbaijan, in which the Armenian Government requested the Court to indicate to the Azerbaijani Government, under Rule 39 of the Rules of the Court (interim measures), as follows,

‘’to cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh,

to stop indiscriminate attacks

to stop targeting the civilian population, civilian objects and settlements’’.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official Twitter page of the ECHR, the request is currently being examined.

The European Court of Human Rights may, under Rule 39 of its Rules of Court, indicate interim measures to any State party to the European Convention on Human Rights. Interim measures are urgent measures which, according to the Court’s well-established practice, apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm. Such measures are decided in connection with proceedings before the Court without prejudging any subsequent decisions on the admissibility or merits of the case in question.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 200 servicemen, 27 UAVs, 4 gunships, 46 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan