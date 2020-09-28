Armenia has the definite and unconditional support of international community – MFA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has the definite and unconditional support of the international community over the matter that it is necessary to immediately stop the military aggression in the Artsakh line of contact and condemn any demonstration of use of force, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said at a press conference today.

“We have the definite, unconditional support of the international community which is condemning the use of force and the efforts aimed at distorting peace, stability and security in the region. Facing this position of the international community Baku started applying its traditional tools, by spreading fake news according to which the Armenian side was first to start the clash”, Anna Naghdalyan said.

She added that it’s not the first time Baku is taking such action, but Armenia has factual data which proves that Azerbaijan has started the military operations.

“We have factual, undeniable data on which side has started the military operations. By violating the trilateral termless agreements for years, which established the ceasefire, and refusing to install ceasefire violation investigation mechanisms, Azerbaijan has shown that it has always had plans to start a war”, she said.

The MFA spokesperson said the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan has two peculiarities: “The first peculiarity is that Azerbaijan has refused from the peace process at the presidential level and set a task to solve the conflict through military means. The second one is that this time we are dealing with Turkey’s direct political and military support to Azerbaijan. It is demonstrated at the scene with the Turkish military presence. This time the people of Artsakh are fighting against the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance”, she said, adding that Armenia and Artsakh have enough capacities and determination to oppose this alliance.

She informed that Armenia’s diplomatic service is working on a heightened emergency mode, and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in constant touch with his different foreign counterparts.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

59 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan