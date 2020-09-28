Armenia’s healthcare minister visits Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan has departed for the Republic of Artsakh to get acquainted with the health condition of people wounded from the Azerbaijani military operations.

During the visit the Healthcare Minister met with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, State Minister Grigori Martirosyan and Minister of Healthcare Ararat Ohanjanyan.

Thereafter, the Minister visited the Stepanakert hospital and discussed with his colleague issues relating to the organization of medical care.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

59 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan