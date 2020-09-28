CORRECTED: Artsakh military death toll climbs to 58 in Azerbaijani attack

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of fallen Armenian troops in the Azeri attack has reached 59 as the Artsakh Defense Army released the names of 27 servicemen that were killed in action.

It had earlier reported 31 deaths.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

Correction: The original version of this article erroneously reported the death toll to be 59. The authorities said one of the soldiers in the list is actually wounded and the death toll stands at 58.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan