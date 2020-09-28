Nearly 200 wounded in Artsakh during Azerbaijani attack – Artsrun Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army forces carry out heroic battles in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact to suppress the Azerbaijani attacks, Armenian defense ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a press conference.

“From early in the morning the Azerbaijani side has used artillery, including heavy artillery. We have already announced about our new losses, other information is being checked. At this moment we have nearly 200 people wounded, some of them have been transported to Yerevan. All are under proper medical control. The wounded are in military hospitals and civilian medical centers”, he said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan