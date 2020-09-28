Azeri TOS heavy artillery attack didn’t cause losses - military spox

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Artshaki military did not suffer losses in the Azerbaijani TOS heavy artillery system attack at 07:30 September 28, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said, posting footage from the shelling amid the ongoing Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh.

“Today at around 07:30, horrified by their huge manpower and equipment losses, the adversary used the TOS heavy artillery system at the south-eastern direction. The Armenian side doesn’t have losses from the shooting,” she added.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan