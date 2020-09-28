CORRECTED: Azerbaijani army general wounded and taken captive in Artsakh - unconfirmed

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Genc Bozqurdlar news website is reporting that Major-General Mayis Barkhudarov of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been wounded in action and taken into custody by the Artsakhi military.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has not confirmed the report about the Azeri general being taken captive.

The Armenian military spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a news conference around midday September 28: “At this moment I can say that we do not have captives in our custody. We have numerous bodies of dead Azerbaijani servicemen, I can’t give a final confirmation or denial,” Hovhannisyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

Correction: This article has been updated with the Armenian military’s comment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan