Social Democrat Hunchakian Party expresses unconditional support to Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Central Board of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party strongly condemns Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh.

“On September 27 early in the morning the Azerbaijani army launched large-scale military operations along the entire border of Artsakh. It’s obvious that this hostile act of Aliyev’s dictatorial regime has been completely planned and coordinated with Turkey and is in accordance with the expansionist plans of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Therefore, Azerbaijan and Turkey bear the full responsibility of this war and its consequences”, the party said in a statement.

The party expressed its unconditional and full support to Armenia and Artsakh and the Armenian army.

“At this moment we call on the international community and the Minsk Group member states to take measures to immediately stop the military operations”, the statement added.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan