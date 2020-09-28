‘Victory will be ours’ – President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Overnight the Defense Army of Artsakh has carried out a number of successful military operations, restoring a number of previously lost positions, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

“It’s already the second day we are in intensive large-scale operations unleashed by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan. Overnight the Defense Army has carried out a number of brilliant military operations by restoring the positions lost in different parts. I am proud of and want to thank our troops, the commanding staff for their high combat spirit and readiness. I am proud of and want to thank our people for the dedication to the Homeland and the front. I am proud of and want to thank our compatriots of Armenia and its leadership for the unconditional support”, he said, offering his condolences to the families of all soldiers killed in the battles.

“It’s impossible to defeat a people who turn into a united army within hours. The victory will be ours”, the Artsakh President said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

