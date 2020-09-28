Armenia military top brass hold tactical consultation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan chaired a tactical consultation with the top brass from the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces in the morning of September 28.

The minister was briefed on the tactical situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact and the Armenia state border.

The meeting focused on the situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani military attack.

Tonoyan issued orders on suppressing the adversary, countermeasures to thwart the offensive and providing the Artsakh military with necessary support.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

As of the latest data, the Artsakh military’s countermeasures destroyed 4 Azeri attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks and armored personnel vehicles, 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment. Around 200 Azerbaijani attacking troops were killed in action.

The Artsakh military said on September 28 that a total of 31 Artsakhi troops were killed in action.

