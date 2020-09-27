These are not just clashes, Armenians are under attack – Kim Kardashian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Famous TV star Kim Kardashian has informed millions of her followers that the Armenians in Artsakh have been subjected to Azerbaijani attacks, and that it’s not just clashes. She urged to call upon Baku to cease all offensive uses of force, cut off all US military aid to Azerbaijan being used against Armenians and warn Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters to Baku, ARMENPRESS reports Kardashian Twitted.

‘’We need international observers to investigate and call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and tragedy. Please use: http://anca.org/alert to call on the White House and Congress to stop Azerbaijan's attack on Artsakh’’, she wrote, adding that they pray for the brave men and women who risk their lives to protect Artsakh and Armenia.

The Armenian side has destroyed 4 Azerbaijani helicopters, 33 tanks and combat vehicles, 27 UAVs and 2 military engineering vehicles. Azerbaijan has also suffered 200 human losses. In addition, the Defense Army units have captured 11 Azerbaijani armored vehicles.

Armenia has reported 16 casualties so far.

