PM Pashinyan highlights stopping possible Turkish intervention in a conversation with Macron

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime MInister NIkol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Pashinyan informed Macron that Azerbaijan launched military operations along the entire line of contact on September 27. Pashinyan emphasized that Azerbaijan takes provocative actions aiming to start military operations against the Republic of Armenia as well. The Armenian PM drew the attention of the French President on the extremely biased and aggressive position of Turkey, emphasizing the importance of stopping its possible intervention.

President Macron expressed deep concern over the situation and assessed the future escalation inadmissible. He said that all possible measures should be taken to stop the military operations and de-escalate the situation. He also highlighted the activation of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group-chairs for achieving peace.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side has suffered serious human losses and military equipment, including 3 helicopters, 20 UAVs and 30 tanks. Armenia has reported 16 casualties.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan