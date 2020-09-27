NATO urges NK conflicting sides to cease hostilities in Line of Contact

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. James Appathurai, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, has made a statement over the ongoing situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact.

“NATO is deeply concerned by reports of large scale military hostilities along the line of contact in the Nagorno Karabach conflict zone. The sides should immediately cease hostilities, which have already caused civilian casualties. There is no military solution to this conflict. The parties should resume negotiations towards a peaceful resolution. NATO supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group”, the statement says.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan