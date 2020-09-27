We will not surrender any millimeter of our motherland – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian people has never kneeled down and it will never happen, we will never surrender any millimeter of our motherland, Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan said in his speech at the National Assembly.

Pashinyan recorded that there is nothing unexpected from strategic viewpoint in what has happened. ‘’Because, in fact, the problem is that our people is facing a dilemma to abandon the rights of the people of Artsakh or to get war. I want to very clearly record that the position of Azerbaijan during this entire process has been the same. And in the negotiation process Azerbaijan consistently developed this concept – either we abandon the rights of the people of Artsakh, their right to self-determination, or we get war. And it’s this concept that today has led us to the conflict. The Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people should firmly support the rights of the people of Artsakh and the rights of the entire Armenian people in general’’, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that the Armenian people should stand strong and protect their right of living on their holy land.

He noted that as a Commander-in-chief he has not come to the National Assembly to say what our soldiers and Generals are ready to do. ‘’I have come here to say what I am ready for. I am ready to be martyred for the sake of our motherland, the Armenian people has never kneeled down and will never kneel down’’, Pashinyan said, adding that no millimeter will be surrendered to the enemy and that we have to win because we have no alternative.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment, inclusing 4 helicopters, nearly 15 UAVs and10 tanks. The losses of the Defense Army are being clarified.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan