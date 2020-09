Artsakh shoots down another attacking Azerbaijani UAV

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan is reporting that Artsakh has shot down one more attacking Azerbaijani UAV.

Hovhannisyan said Azerbaijani has deployed all its 300 and larger caliber multiple rocket launchers in its arsenal in the attack on Artsakh.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed.

The Artsakh Armed Forces have shot down helicopters, UAVs and destroyed tanks and other armored vehicles of the Azeri military.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan