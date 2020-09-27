German FM calls on to immediately stop military operations around Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas calls on to immediately stop all acts of fighting in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and the shelling of villages and cities, the FM has issued a statement.

“The news about renewed massive clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia along the entire line of conflict do alert me. There are already reports of civilian casualties on both sides. I call on the parties to the conflict to immediately stop all acts of fighting and especially the shelling of villages and cities.

The conflict over the Nagorno Karabakh region can only be resolved through negotiations.

The OSCE Minsk group and its three co-chairs stand ready to facilitate this. Armenia and Azerbaijan must refrain from violent acts immediately and move on to substantive negotiations”, the FM said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan