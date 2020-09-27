‘’Hayastan’’ All-Armenian Fund initiates fund-raising for Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. ’’Hayastan’’ All-Armenian Fund has initiated national fund-raising named ‘’We are our borders. Everyone for Artsakh’’, ARMENPRESS reports the Fund informed on its Facebook page.

‘’Dear friends and compatriots,

Today a unanimous decision was made to initiate a fund-raising campaign named ‘’We are our borders. Everyone for Artsakh’’ aimed at supporting our sisters and brothers in Artsakh.

You can make donations in the website of the Fund www.himnadram.org , or make transfers to the special accounts of the Central Bank of Armenia.

We call on the Armenians worldwide to donate to this crucially important initiative’’, reads the statement.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan