‘’Hayastan’’ All-Armenian Fund initiates fund-raising for Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. ’’Hayastan’’ All-Armenian Fund has initiated national fund-raising named ‘’We are our borders. Everyone for Artsakh’’, ARMENPRESS reports the Fund informed on its Facebook page.

‘’Dear friends and compatriots,

Today a unanimous decision was made to initiate a fund-raising campaign named ‘’We are our borders. Everyone for Artsakh’’ aimed at supporting our sisters and brothers in Artsakh.

You can make donations in the website of the Fund www.himnadram.org , or make transfers to the special accounts of the Central Bank of Armenia.

We call on the Armenians worldwide to donate to this crucially important initiative’’, reads the statement.

