Poland calls for immediate cease of hostilities around Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Poland calls for an immediate cease of military operations in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

“Poland is deeply concerned with the reported military clashes around Nagorno Karabakh. We call for an immediate cease of hostilities, de-escalation and resumption of peaceful negotiations, particularly within the OSCE Minsk Group”, the statement says.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

