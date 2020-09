Armenian PM’s spouse visits Stepanakert, Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan has departed for Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.

“I am in Stepanakert. I came to stand by our Artsakh sisters and brothers”, she said on Facebook.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan