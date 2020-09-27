Artsakh MFA in direct contact with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of foreign affairs of Artsakh calls the Azerbaijani actions as an act of aggression directed against the Republic of Artsakh, Head of the Information department at the Artsakh MFA Artak Nersisyan told reporters today.

“According to the UN charters, the Republic of Artsakh is exercising its right to self-defense and takes all necessary measures to push back the aggression and establish peace in the region”, Nersisyan said.

He informed that the Artsakh foreign ministry is in direct contact with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are also informed about the aggression of Azerbaijan and the situation caused by it”, he stated.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan