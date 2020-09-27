Azerbaijani bombardments cause power and gas supply interruptions in Artsakh settlements

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Power and gas supply interruptions have occurred in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani bombardments.

Artsakh’s Deputy Minister of Economic and Industrial Infrastructures Armen Tovmasyan said authorities are already working to fix the issues.

“Infrastructures of a number of settlements have been damaged as a result of the Azerbaijani military attack,” he said, adding that the damages are being rapidly restored.

“In terms of water supply, communication and roads we don’t have serious problems or interruptions at this moment.”

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan