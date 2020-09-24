Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Spanish Senate ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Senate of Spain (the upper house of the parliament) has ratified the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on September 23, Armenia’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

243 parliamentarians voted in favor of ratifying the CEPA. No one voted against.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





