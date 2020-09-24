COVID-19: Armenia reports 374 new cases, 240 recoveries in past day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 374 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,251, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

240 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 43,266.

3913 tests were conducted in the past one day.

3 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 945.

The number of active cases is 3748.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan