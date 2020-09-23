Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Armenia’s new Ambassador to Bulgaria presents credentials to President Rumen Radev

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new Ambassador to Bulgaria Armen Yedigaryan has presented his credentials to President Rumen Radev, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

President Radev congratulated Yedigaryan on assuming office and expressed certainty that the Ambassador will have his important role in the further strengthening and deepening of the Armenian-Bulgarian bilateral relations. President Radev praised the high level of relations between the two countries and underscored the Armenian community’s positive involvement in both the domestic life of the country and bilateral relations.

In turn, Ambassador Yedigaryan assured that he will make all efforts to further deepen and strengthen the warm relations between Armenia and Bulgaria. He presented the post-2018 revolution reforms process in Armenia and addressed the Armenia-EU relations and other topics of bilateral interest.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





