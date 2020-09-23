Armenia and China eager to boost cooperation: PM meets outgoing ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong on September 23.

The Prime Minister thanked the ambassador for contributing to the development of the Armenian-Chinese relations with active work and noted that the cooperation between the two states in various directions were close and productive during his tenure, the Prime Minister's Office said in a news release.

PM Pashinyan underscored that the Armenian Government is interested in expanding and further strengthening partnership with China. The Armenian PM noted that his discussions in 2019 with the Chinese President and Prime Minister in Beijing are good basis for this expansion.

Ambassador Erlong thanked the Prime Minister and the Government for cooperation and added that the Chinese side is also interested in expanding the political, economic and humanitarian ties with Armenia.

The ambassador said that during the past years the trade turnover grew and the humanitarian ties expanded between China and Armenia. Ambassador Erlong expressed certainty that the great potential for bilateral cooperation will be utilized in the coming years – the basis of which is the will of the Armenian and Chinese governments.

Issues related to cooperation in road construction, infrastructure development, tourism, healthcare and education and implementation of new projects were also discussed.

The Prime Minister thanked the Ambassador for China’s donation of 200 ambulances to Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan