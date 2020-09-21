Video presenting Armenia to be projected on Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. A video presenting Armenia, its history and culture will be projected on the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro in the evening of September 21 at the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Brazil and the Armenian Honorary Consulate in São Paulo.

The event aims at marking the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence and the 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the First Republic of Armenia and Brazil.

Today, on September 21, the Third Republic of Armenia is celebrating its 29th anniversary of Independence.

29 years ago the Armenian people said its decisive “yes” through a referendum to declare independence. 99,5% of voters voted in favor of Armenia being a democratic independent state outside the USSR. Two days later, on September 23rd, the Supreme Council declared Armenia an independent, sovereign republic.

The declaration of the newly independent Armenia gave the start of the Third Republic of Armenia’s history.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan