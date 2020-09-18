Pottery, tombstones found during excavations in Armenia’s Tavush Fortress

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Excavations are being carried out in the Tavush Fortress located in Berd community of Armenia’s Tavush province.

Armenian prime minister’s advisor Robert Ghukasyan told reporters that the Fortress can become a new tourism site.

“On this occasion I submitted a proposal to the prime minister, stating that the archaeological excavations can be the best option for boosting Berd community. The PM immediately tasked to start the excavations, and currently they are in process both in the Tavush Fortress and the church of the Fortress”, he said.

He said the excavations have just started, but various people are already submitting applications for building guesthouses.

Researcher at the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography Harutyun Badalyan said at the moment excavations are being held in the territory of the church. “Cleaning works are being carried out at this moment. In 1988 a five-point inscription was found here, which states that the church is called St. Astvatsatsin and has been built in 1019. As of now we have found pottery fragments, numerous tombstones”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan