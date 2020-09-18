Tavush Governor reports increasing Azerbaijani cross-border shootings

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan has called for both engineering and technological advancements at the frontline military positions in order to protect the lives of the on-duty troops at the border with Azerbaijan. His comments come two days after the Azerbaijani military opened cross-border gunfire and killed an Armenian soldier in an unprovoked attack.

“We must do everything in terms of both engineering and technology so that nothing threatens the lives of our troops at the border,” Chobanyan said. He said the July 16 killing of the soldier must receive a reaction in the strongest possible terms. The Governor also offered condolences over the serviceman’s death, stressing that human life is the highest value.

Governor Chobanyan says he believes the recent spike of Azerbaijani ceasefire violations at the Armenia border in his province’s section has to do with the Armenian military’s reinforcement of positions – something Azerbaijan dislikes.

“They are trying to continue provocations.”

“We observe an increase of adversary activeness at the border since the July events,” he said, referring to the most recent Azerbaijani offensive on Armenia in July 2020.

“Before the July events, especially in the past one and a half year, there was relative calm, and from this perspective the latest developments are a significant change compared to the earlier situation,” the Governor said.

