Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-09-20

YEREVAN, 18 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.86 drams to 485.26 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.39 drams to 574.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.46 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.21 drams to 629.67 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 344.37 drams to 30208.35 drams. Silver price down by 9.15 drams to 417.26 drams. Platinum price down by 456.80 drams to 14665.38 drams.