Qatar Airways to operate daily flights to Yerevan starting October 5
14:30, 18 September, 2020
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Qatar Airways will increase its flights to Yerevan and operate them daily starting October 5, the airline said in a press release.
The airline is currently operating five weekly flights to the Armenian capital.
Earlier the Yerevan airport had announced the re-launched regular flights, with Qatar Airways operating the Doha-Yerevan flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
