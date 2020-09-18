Qatar Airways to operate daily flights to Yerevan starting October 5

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Qatar Airways will increase its flights to Yerevan and operate them daily starting October 5, the airline said in a press release.

The airline is currently operating five weekly flights to the Armenian capital.

Earlier the Yerevan airport had announced the re-launched regular flights, with Qatar Airways operating the Doha-Yerevan flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan