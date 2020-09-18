Armenia, Artsakh discuss foreign policy issues

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting on September 18 in Stepanakert with a delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia headed by its Secretary General Vahagn Melikian to discuss foreign policy.

“A wide range of foreign policy issues” were discussed, Harutyunyan’s office said.

“President Harutyunyan attached importance to close and coordinated work with partner organizations, emphasizing the need for conducting a united and harmonious foreign policy for withstanding common challenges.”

Melikian told the president that the meetings and discussions will contribute to exchange of experience and strengthening of cooperation between the Armenian and Artsakhi foreign ministries.

Artsakh’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Masis Mayilian also participated in the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan