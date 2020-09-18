COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 239 new cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 239 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 46910, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

138 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 42369.

1 person died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 926. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 285 other people (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, September 18 the number of active cases stood at 3330.

Testing was ramped up starting September 8, a week ahead of the re-opening of schools which took place on September 14.

3769 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan