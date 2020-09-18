Prime Minister Pashinyan felicitates Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Armenia’s Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

“Dear Jewish community representatives,

I warmly congratulate you on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Today, Armenia’s Jewish community will join all Jews worldwide to celebrate a beautiful holiday that symbolizes the New Year. May this new year be a year of peace, prosperity and progress. I wish the centuries-old ties between our two nations would go strengthening in tune with the new realities.

Reiterating my congratulations, I wish our fellow citizens of Jewish descent robust health and all the best.”