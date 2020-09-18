Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 September

Prime Minister Pashinyan felicitates Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

Prime Minister Pashinyan felicitates Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Armenia’s Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. 

“Dear Jewish community representatives,

I warmly congratulate you on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Today, Armenia’s Jewish community will join all Jews worldwide to celebrate a beautiful holiday that symbolizes the New Year. May this new year be a year of peace, prosperity and progress. I wish the centuries-old ties between our two nations would go strengthening in tune with the new realities.

Reiterating my congratulations, I wish our fellow citizens of Jewish descent robust health and all the best.”

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration