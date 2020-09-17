Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Armenian PM holding meeting with ministers, provincial governors and MPs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. A meeting has kicked off in the headquarters of the Civil Contract Party led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The meeting is attended by ministers, provincial governors and the ruling My Step faction MPs.

Before the start of the meeting Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters that it’s a regular meeting.

No other details are available about the meeting agenda.

Address: Armenia, 0002, Yerevan, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
