Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-09-20

YEREVAN, 17 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.53 drams to 484.40 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.36 drams to 571.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.46 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 628.46 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 29,962.59 drams to 429.45 drams. Silver price down by 30,123.27 drams to 30552.72 drams. Platinum price stood at 15201.09 drams.