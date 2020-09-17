Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Armenian NPP discusses re-extension of 2nd power unit beyond 2026

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant’s administration discussed the re-extension of the lifespan of its power unit N2 beyond 2026 during a videoconference with Rosatom Service.

The executives also discussed the interim results of the ongoing lifecycle extension works of the power unit N2 and the 2021 equipment and systems modernization plan.

