Victims of gas leak explosion get compensation from government to buy new apartments

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Residents of a Yerevan building which was partially destroyed in a gas leak explosion on August 26 will be provided with financial compensation meant for buying new apartments.

12 apartment owners of the 1 Raynis Street building will receive the money in the form of special vouchers worth total of 182 million drams which they can only spent on buying an apartment wherever they choose. The decision was approved at the Cabinet meeting.

The average price per square meter in that district was calculated to be 333,000 drams and each of the residents will receive compensation accordingly.

The vouchers can even be used as prepayment for mortgages.

If the price of an apartment is cheaper than the voucher’s sum, the residents are entitled to keep the remainder.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan