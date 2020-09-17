Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Coronavirus: 295 new cases recorded as Armenia boosts testing

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. 295 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours as Armenian health authorities conducted by far the highest number of tests in a day. The Centers for Disease Control said they’ve done 4319 tests.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases has reached 46671.

162 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 42231.

2 people died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 925. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 283 other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, September 17 the number of active cases stood at 3232.

Testing was ramped up starting September 8, a week ahead of the re-opening of schools which took place on September 14.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





